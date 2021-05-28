See Michigan’s own Joe Carroll in Saugatuck this September for “Cabaret – The Best Bad Idea”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you aspire to “make it” on the Broadway stage, most people set their sights on New York City. An East Grand Rapids native has been living the dream in New York ever since he graduated from the University of Michigan.

We caught up with Joe Carroll when we were in New York City several years ago when he was starring in Cinderella. Since then he’s had roles in Broadway’s adaptation of Disney’s Frozen, Romeo & Juliet and Chicago Fire. This fall – Joe and his wife, Alex, are coming to West Michigan to perform onstage in Saugatuck.

They join us today to talk about that show in September and about life as a married Broadway couple!

Grab tickets for Cabaret – The Best Bad Idea on September 16th here!