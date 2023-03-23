GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Fresh Coast Film Festival is a documentary film festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environment and resilient spirit of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. The main festival is held in October in Marquette but they’re in town tonight, partnering with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, for their first-ever Fresh Coast Road Show at Wealthy Theatre and Aaron and Bugsy are here to talk about it!

Fresh Coast Road Show

In Partnership with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks

Tonight at 7pm at the Wealthy Theatre

$25 a person – get your tickets here!

Fresh Coast Film Festival: October 19-22 in Marquette

FreshCoastFilm.com