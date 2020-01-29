See Grand Rapids native on stage in Hamilton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hamilton is definitely the hottest ticket at the moment and the shows continue through February 9th at Broadway Grand Rapids!

One of the performers just so happens to be a GR native. Mikey Winslow graduated from East Grand Rapids High School in 2004 and his parents and sister still reside here. He just finished being in the Chicago cast of the show and now he’ll be filling in for the rest of the GR shows. In addition to Hamilton, Mikey has also been in Broadway productions of Wicked, On the Town, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, American Idiot and West Side Story.

Get your tickets to see Mikey and the rest of the amazing cast here.

Remaining performances: