See fall trends on the runway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During the fall and spring seasons, we see a lot of transitions in our clothing. This time of year, we’re shifting over to layers, and much warmer clothing.

What better way to see all the new trends – than a fashion show! Rock the Runway is a fun event among women in the Grand Rapids area that features more than beautiful clothing, it’s also feel good event with food, and a lot of positive messaging. We wanted to go behind the scenes to learn more about the fashion, the models, and the inspiration behind the show, take a look!

Scars to your BeYOUtiful