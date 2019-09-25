See fall trends on the runway

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During the fall and spring seasons, we see a lot of transitions in our clothing. This time of year, we’re shifting over to layers, and much warmer clothing.

What better way to see all the new trends – than a fashion show! Rock the Runway is a fun event among women in the Grand Rapids area that features more than beautiful clothing, it’s also feel good event with food, and a lot of positive messaging. We wanted to go behind the scenes to learn more about the fashion, the models, and the inspiration behind the show, take a look!

Scars to your BeYOUtiful

  • Rock the Runway presented by beYOUtiful Image Consulting
  • September 26
  • 6:30 pm 
  • The Pinnacle Center. 3330 Highland Drive Hudsonville
  • CALL (616) 350-0471 or email BeYOUtifulcic@gmail.com to get your tickets

