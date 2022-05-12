GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love being outside during the warm and sunny months and one place that’s a good time for everyone in the family, both young and old, is Anderson & Girls Orchards. It’s a farm loaded with lots to do – you can visit the farm market, ice cream shop, and the big attraction right now: a large, free petting zoo! They have over 200 mammals, over 300 birds and lots of babies too, including the first baby sloth born in the West Michigan area in a long time!
Anderson & Girls Orchards
2985 N. Sheridan Rd – Stanton
989-831-4228
Open 7 days a week
AndersonAndGirls.com
