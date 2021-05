GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all excited to see events start to pop up around Grand Rapids and there’s a fun one coming up this Saturday!

Downtown LIVE is bringing 15 living-art displays to downtown GR for a free, family-friendly event.

>>>Take a look!

Downtown LIVE by Square Peg Events, LLC

Saturday, May 22nd | 1pm-5pm

Downtown Grand Rapids

Facebook Page