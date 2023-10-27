GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holiday right around the corner, we wanted to start celebrating early and a major part of Halloween is pumpkin carving, which can be an art form.

You may know him as the Ice Guru, but he also is good at carving pumpkins. Randy Finch joins us today to show us some creative pumpkin carvings and talk about the cool event he’s a part of this afternoon.

Live Giant Pumpkin Carving

Today from 3pm-7pm

Rosa Parks Circle

Witness a live professional carving of 1600-lb and 1100-lb

Enjoy free pumpkins and candy while supplies last!