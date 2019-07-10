Have you ever known someone who is destined to make a difference? That’s what this next story is all about. There’s a place right here in West Michigan that trains people to make a global impact in some of the most vulnerable communities around the globe. It’s called the School of Missionary Aviation Technology. And unlike anything else in the area, they prepare individuals to serve the Lord on missions through aviation.

The school provides a 12 month training program towards aircraft maintenance certification, and also a 12 month flight training program toward commercial pilot certification with instrument rating. The school is a 501C3, and there is a large investment that goes into this training for students. You can contribute to the sustainability and growth of the mission driven aviation school in many ways you can donate money to help pay for student scholarships, facilities, and instructional supplies; donate an aircraft to help improve training or volunteer for aircraft clean-up.

School of Missionary Aviation Technology