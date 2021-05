GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The School of Missionary Aviation Technology offers flight training programs and each year offers a rare opportunity for families to access facility tours, flight simulators and more as part of their community day.

Terry joins us to tell us more about their programs and upcoming events!

School of Missionary Aviation Technology (SMAT)

SMAT Community Day – June 19th

616-527-4160

SMAT.edu

Sponsored by School of Missionary Aviation Technology.