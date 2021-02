GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many Michigan businesses have a critical need to fill skilled labor jobs and that need continues to grow.

Amy from Michigan Works is here to tell us about opportunities in the skilled trades along with Jeremy, from Community Choice Credit Union, who joins us to discuss scholarships!

Scholarships for Skilled Trade & Continuing Education

Community Choice Foundation

MichiganScholarship.com

WestMIWorks.org

Applications due February 28th