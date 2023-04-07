GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Approximately 10,000 children are in the Michigan foster care system. Many of those exiting foster care have the desire to go to college but they face limited financial resources and support systems. The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund has provided college scholarships to over 1,400 students with experience in foster care in Michigan.

Diane, with Michigan Education Trust, joins us today to talk about the scholarship and about the organization’s upcoming fundraising dinner taking place next week.

Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund

PO Box 30198, Lansing

(517) 335-2882

FosteringFutures-MI.com

Fundraising Dinner

April 14th at Frederick Meijer Gardens

5:30 pm-9:30 pm

$100 per reservation and/or donations are tax-deductible

Reserve your tickets here.

Sponsored by Michigan Education Trust.