Schedule: GRAM on the Green 2019

West Michigan has some great outdoor concerts planned for this summer, and one that you cannot miss is GRAM on the Green. A free, outdoor, live music event that aims to connect people through art, creativity and different musical styles. Elizabeth Payne from the Grand Rapids Art Museum and Hayes Griffin from WYCE 88.1 FM joined us this morning to share all the details.
- July 11 – Last Gasp Collective
- July 18 – Lipstick Jodi with Jes Kramer
- July 25 – Pink Sky with hi-ker
- August 1 – Molly with Blushing Monk
- August 8 – Hannah Rose & The GravesTones with KJ & the Good Time Family Band
- August 15 – Jake Kershaw
- August 22 – Cameron Blake with Samuel Nalangira