Schedule: GRAM on the Green 2019

July is here which means it’s the time of year for America’s favorite holiday – the Fourth of July! I met up with our friends from Priority Health and E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety to discuss how your family can stay safe and healthy this holiday weekend.

The 4th of July is traditionally a holiday for cookouts, barbeques, spending time outside, and of course, fireworks! While all of this is exciting and fun, especially for kids, it’s very important to keep your family safe and healthy this 4th of July weekend.