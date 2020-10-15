Schedule an appointment to get your perfect smile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to our smile – we want it to be as perfect as possible. For some of us, getting that perfect smile will require the help of a professional.

For years, we’ve brought you the success stories of Dr. Betsy Bakeman – an expert in restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

Several years ago Dr. Natalie Monette joined Dr. Bakeman as a resident – a great place for her to get the clinical and business experience for a career in cosmetic-oriented restorative dental practice. Right now Dr. Monette is taking new patients. While she was has a passion for cosmetic dentistry, she also does general dentistry and loves working with children.

Dr. Bakeman is the first Accredited Fellow in Michigan, the highest distinction awarded by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, a talented educator and lecturer, accomplished author and key opinion leader in the profession.

Betsy Bakeman DDS

2757 Leonard St NE, Ste 100

616-940-0481

MICosmeticDentist.com

Treatments offered include:

Smile design, all porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental implants, sleep apnea treatment, family dentistry, all porcelain bridges, full mouth rehabilitation, all porcelain crowns

Sponsored by Dr. Betsy Bakeman.