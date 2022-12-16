GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.

But don’t worry! In honor of Jordan’s last show we have plenty planned to celebrate her accomplishments. Let’s start at the beginning – Terri takes us on Jordan’s Journey!

Being a part of a daily TV show, you need to have a lot of clothing options. However, Rachael & Jordan ended up showing up to work A LOT wearing the same color! Take a look at their twinning fashion moments and some of Jordan’s beautiful looks from red carpet interviews.

Did you know that Jordan also has a bunch of hidden talents? She’s not one to brag about her talents so we will! Take a look at some surprising facts and talents you may not know she had!

As we say goodbye to Jordan, we couldn’t leave out her family, who she loves so dearly! She had a surprise guest on her last day!