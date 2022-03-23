GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have some exciting news to share today, our sister station, WOTV is revealing a new chapter in its brand evolution. Starting today, you’ll see your favorite WOTV content as ABC 4 West Michigan with a focus on entertainment, digital guides to everything going on around West Michigan, sports, and of course the great contests. You’ll continue to see some familiar faces: Maranda, with a focus on children and families, Jordan Carson featuring community content, Morgan Poole spotlighting entertainment and sports reporter Alec Giannakopoulos with all your ABC sports.

>>>Take a look!