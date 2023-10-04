GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- As we transition from summer weather to fall and winter eventually, we can’t help but think about all the home maintenance that comes with it. For many, the idea of leaving that all behind and moving into a senior living community may seem more appealing! Say goodbye to raking leaves, shoveling driveways, maintaining the exterior of your home and other tedious responsibilities. Today, we’re taking you to Waterford Place, where maintenance-free living is a way of life.

>>>Take a look!

Right now, there are a few homes ready and available at Waterford Place. Call to schedule a tour or come out and do some research for the future. It helps to have a plan in mind when the time comes to sell your home, and consider senior living.

Waterford Place: A Sunset Senior Community

616-667-1725

1725 Port Sheldon St., Jenison

SunsetCommunities.org

Sponsored by Waterford Place.