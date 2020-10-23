Save on money and help the environment with West Michigan Rideshare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As people are beginning to return to their pre-COVID routines, we are starting to experience more traffic and carbon emissions.

West Michigan Rideshare is a transportation program at The Rapid, which provides carpool matching and van-pool services to commuters working in Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties. The program is designed to help commuters in a variety of ways.

Whitney is here to tell us more about this program!

West Michigan Rideshare

WMRidgeShare.org

616-774-1188