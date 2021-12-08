Santana and more coming to Soaring Eagle Casino this winter and spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a gift for someone who has everything or is hard to buy for, consider an experience like concert tickets! Soaring Eagle Casino has a great fall, winter and spring entertainment lineup, including some new events and acts!

We’re giving away tickets to see Rodney Carrington on December 27th and that contest is open until Thursday. Plus, two new shows just got announced! Music legend Santana is coming in concert on April 16th to the Entertainment Hall. A man listed by the Rolling Stones as one of the top 100 great guitarists of all time. Tickets go on sale a week from Saturday to see comedian Lewis Black on stage on April 23rd. There are also still tickets available for the Sounds of the Season with the Beach Boys on December 17th. Soaring Eagle just announced their New Year’s Eve celebration from 9pm until 2am in the Entertainment Hall – they’ll have food, drinks and a DJ to keep party-goers entertained. Another concert recently announced is Still In Love with the 90s on February 4th – tickets go on sale Saturday. It features iconic 90s artists including Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base and DJ Jazzy Jeff. You can still get tickets to see Earth, Wind and Fire live on May 7th!

If you’re heading up for a show why not make a weekend of it with the family and take the chill off at the Waterpark. All December long you can enjoy their Holly Dayz with great holiday fun with a visit from Frozen characters, a weekend with a hot cocoa bar, Polar Express and breakfast with Santa. Click here for all the details! If you need a gift for the holidays, you could also get a Soaring Eagle Gift Card!

