Santa returns to Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For one hundred years the City of Grand Rapids has kicked off the holiday season with the Art Van Santa Parade. That tradition continues later this month. Here to preview the landmark year of this West Michigan tradition is Wayne Bersano and Jill Schellenberg with all the details.

This year’s Grand Marshall is Mia Sinclair Jenness who made her debut at age six in the National touring and Broadway productions of “Les Mis ” as the iconic Little Cosette, launching a career that has included film, television, and theatre. Mia currently stars as Nancy in the Emmy nominated Disney Junior series “Fancy Nancy” based on the popular book series. She received rave reviews as the title role in the hit Broadway musical “Matilda” and is well known for playing Young Frieda on “Orange is the New Black.” Other credits include recurring and guest star roles in “Raven’s Home”, “Blue Bloods”, “Conan”, and “The Sound of Music Live” with Carrie Underwood.

Art Van Santa Parade