Sample great wines in beautiful Traverse City

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan’s known for making a lot of things and now, more than ever, the wine being produced in Northern Michigan is getting world class recognition.

The Traverse City area has two unique peninsulas, moderated by the beautiful waters of Lake Michigan, which provides the perfect climat for growing grapes to make outstanding white and red wines.

Many of us love the whole experience of visiting the wineries and vineyards on the Traverse Wine Coast. One of the most storied wineries in the area is Chateau Chantal – take a look!

For more information about Chateau Chantal or to make a reservation if you are visiting, click here.

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.