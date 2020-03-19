GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you lost work due to the virus outbreak or even cut down on hours, Samaritas is hiring!

They’re looking for caregivers, CENAs, activities help, dining services, and many more. Click here to see all available positions.

Samaritas has been sending ripples of positive change across Michigan since 1934. Today, Samaritas spans the state’s Lower Peninsula with more than 60 program sites in over 40 cities, through nearly 2000 dedicated staff and volunteers. Those programs include: Adoption, Foster Care, Senior and Affordable Living. Our New Americans program offers refugee resettlement, job training and school readiness. Disability services are offered through group homes and in-home supports. Some other support services we offer include: Home Health, community services, prison to community reintegration for women, and we have the largest family homeless shelter program in the state.

Samaritas’ diverse staff share a dedication to their fellow humans by doing the right thing, for the right reasons, every day. They truly are the rocks that start the ripple of transformation in the lives of those we serve.