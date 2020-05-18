Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Samaritas hosting at-home gardening seminar

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people are starting to work on their gardens for the summer. We talk to Valerie from Samaritas and Cynthia from Integrated Plant-Scapes about their virtual At-Home Gardening seminar.

Don’t Stop BeLEAFING – At Home Gardening by Samaritas
Container gardens add flair to any deck, patio or yard. Let’s jump into spring with some fun ideas for pretty plant combos and a veggie or two. We’ll cover the basics of plant and container selection, planting and tips for success. And hopefully inspire you to get out there yourself!
Tuesday, May 19th
3pm-4pm

To register, click here.

Sponsored by Samaritas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 