Salus Wellness Spa opens new location, hosting Black Friday Sale

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Salus Wellness Spa is a local, female owned company that just recently expanded, offering health and wellness services including massage, facials and body treatments and so much more!

Karyn Hocking is the owner. she joins us to tell us all about their new location and their services!

Black Friday Specials:
BOGO 50% Off: Float, Infrared Sauna, Halo Therapy, Hydromassage, Facials, Body Scrub, Body Wrap and Foot Treatments (available on same service only)
Build Your Own Gift Basket: 2 for 10% off, 3 for 15% off, 4+ for 20% off. Tuel, To Go Spa, CBD Products, Farmhouse Fresh
Valid in-store only 11/26 – 12/4

Salus Wellness Spa

110 Chicago Dr. – Jenison
616-534-7822
ExperienceSalus.com

