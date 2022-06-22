GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In our beautiful state, we are surrounded by so much water but we don’t always take advantage of it! Why not plan a getaway this summer that involves the fun and beauty of sailing with beautiful views and none of the hard work! This week, we’re highlighting some of the adventurous things you can experience in the Traverse City area and this next story takes place on board a beautiful Custom Colvin Gazelle schooner.

The Wind Dancer Experience is so memorable and such a unique way to experience the beauty of Traverse City. Water just brings a sense of peace and calm and you get to enjoy excellent food and drink as well. There are many different types of boat tours to choose from and smaller boats you can rent as well.

>>>Take a look!

To find out more about what tours Wind Dancer tours and rentals, visit WindDancerTC.com!

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.