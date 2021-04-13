Saganing Eagles Landing Casino hosting job fair in Standish tomorrow afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have another job fair opportunity to share with you today. this one for Saganing Eagles Landing Casino in Standish. They are having a one-day hiring event tomorrow for several new and exciting job openings and career opportunities.

They’ll be conducting open interviews from 1pm-4pm tomorrow in the Conference Rooms of the Saganing Hotel. They’re looking to fill several positions in April including full and part-time waitstaff, housekeepers, food and beverage cashiers and food and beverage attendants. They are also offering sign-on bonuses for the food and beverage and housekeeping positions after 90-days of completed employment.

All jobs are either part-time or full-time positions, which can readily lead to great, life-long career opportunities. Job seekers are asked to bring a current copy of a resume, a driver’s license and their Social Security card and meet in the hotel front lobby.

Saganing Eagles Landing Casino Job Fair

Wednesday, April 14th

1pm-4pm

2690 Worth Rd. – Standish

Saganing-EaglesLanding.com