GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time for the 3rd Annual B the One Walk/Run on Sunday, Oct. 8.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world.

All proceeds from the walk will go toward iUnderstand Love Heals and its mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide, mental illness and pain.

B the One Walk/Run

Sunday, October 8

Grant Pavilion, Millennium Park

Register for the walk here.

