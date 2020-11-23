Round up your purchase at Biggby to support the children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Biggby Coffee exists to love people and their community. starting today, they’re hosting a round-up campaign at all participating locations – customers can round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar to support the children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Biggby Coffee – Roundup Campaign

Round up your purchase to the nearest dollar to support the children at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
All participating west Michigan Biggby locations
November 23-December 9
Biggby.com

