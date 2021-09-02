Root Cafe Coffeehouse and Spirits is a unique eatery just a short drive away in Fennville

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re up for a short drive to a place with delicious food you won’t find just anywhere, like samosas, beignets and empanadas, and drinks that range from specialty coffees to wine and fun cocktails, we have just the spot for you!

Root Cafe Coffeehouse and Spirits is located in downtown Fennville and it’s such an amazing and unique eatery and overall, just a beautiful place to hang out!

>>>Take a look!

Root Cafe Coffeehouse and Spirits

120 E. Main St. – Fennville

Open 7 days a week

269-512-1171

RootFennville.com

Sponsored by Root Cafe Coffeehouse and Spirits.