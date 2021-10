GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – On October 24th, you can be a part of a very special virtual event for a very special cause! Rock’n the Runway: Fashion with a Cause highlights talented designer while also increasing awareness of breast cancer and celebrating survivors from across the country.

Veverly joins us today to tell us more!

Rock’n the Runway

Fashion with a Cause

Virtual Experience

October 24th @ 7pm

RockNTheRunwayGR.com