Rockford’s Art in the Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Weekend you’ll find paintings, pottery, and so much more at Art in the Park in Rockford. Here to tell us more about this artistic opportunity is Rosemary, Kris, and Kathleen.

It’s a beautiful setting in downtown Rockford along the river close to restaurants, shopping, farmer’s market and more, it’s a great way to spend the weekend. There is a great variety of artwork — paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography, metalwork, glass and more. There is also a juried show by 3 local well-known artists; so artists will be judged with ultimate prize being “Best in Show”.

Art in the Park