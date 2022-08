GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!

Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and Brian, the director of the band in studio with us!

Rosa-A-Palooza

Rockford High School Marching Band Fundraiser

Friday, August 26th from 7pm-11pm

The barn at Adams Acres

Tickets: $65, $125 for two

RockfordBands.org