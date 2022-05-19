GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This Saturday, it’s all about fashion along the banks of the Rogue in Rockford. The Heart of Rockford is part of Runway on the Rogue, put on by Rockford businesses to to raise funds for a local charity, North Kent Connect. Today we have Lisa Miller from LA Miller Boutique, Rebecca Ward from Ila & Lucille and Beverly Bouma from North Kent Connect.

Runway on the Rogue

Spring Fashion Show 2022

Saturday, May 21st

2pm-3pm

The Lee and Birch Rockford Event Space

VIP Tickets: $40 VIP seating area, swag bag & specials following the show

For details & tickets, click here

Sponsored by Heart of Rockford.