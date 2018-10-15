Robinson's Popcorn Grand Opening!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - West Michigan's newest gourmet popcorn shop opens today. We had the chance to talk to the whole Robinson Family before the big day.
Robinson's Popcorn Grand Opening
- Monday, POPtober 15th
- Roger's Plaza - Wyoming
- Contact Info
- robinsonspopcorn@yahoo.com
- (616) 419-7784
