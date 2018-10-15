eightWest

Robinson's Popcorn Grand Opening!

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 01:10 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 01:10 PM EDT

Robinson's Popcorn Grand Opening!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - West Michigan's newest gourmet popcorn shop opens today. We had the chance to talk to the whole Robinson Family before the big day. 

Robinson's Popcorn Grand Opening 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Red Shoe Gala
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Red Shoe Gala

Photo Galleries
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer