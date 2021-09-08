Robinson Dental hosting their Free Dental Day this Friday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This Friday, September 10th is Robinson Dental’s Free Dental Dday event! Last year, they weren’t able to provide free services due to COVID. They’ll be providing one free extraction, filling or cleaning for anyone over 18 years old at both of their locations. Patients are asked to arrive early as the event will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Veterans will be given line priority. The staff will also be following all cleaning and sanitation requirements for patient safety and masks are required.
Free Dental Day
Friday, September 10th from 8:30am through 1pm
899 Reno Drive – Wayland
502 W. Randall Street – Coopersville
RobinsonDental.org