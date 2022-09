GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!

Robinson Dental

Free Dental Day: Friday, September 9th

8am – 1pm

RobinsonDental.org

