Rivertown Ridge helps you at any stage of retirement living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are lots of options to explore when it comes to retirement living. At Rivertown Ridge, the team understands there are many different stages of retirement living and it takes time to find the right senior living community.

Meredith joins us today to show us how they help people find the best option.

Rivertown Ridge

Come visit their community!

Surrounded by nature, nurtured by neighbors

3555 Copper River Ave. SW – Wyoming

Call 616-805-3989

RivertownRidge.com

Sponsored by Rivertown Ridge.