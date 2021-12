GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The best memories are not the gifts that you open but the memories you make with those you love! There’s a free, family-friendly event in 3 Rivers this Saturday!

Today, Paul and Bonnie, senior pastors at Riverside Church, join us to tell us more!

River Lights of Wonder

Now – December 31

6:00pm-8:30pm

Riverside Church

207 E Michigan Ave – Three Rivers

RiversideChurch.ChurchCenter.com

For more information, click here!