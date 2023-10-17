GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the US, excluding certain types of skin cancer. Although rates are declining in adults over the age of 65, they are rising in younger adults. But colorectal screenings can be lifesaving. The cancer has a 90% five-year survival rate when caught before it spreads. Here to tell us more about colorectal cancer and the latest in screening options is Corewell Health gastroenterologist Dr. Randy Meisner.

What are some of the risk factors for colon cancer?

• Family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps.

• Lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive drinking, obesity or a sedentary lifestyle.

• Ethnicity: African Americans have a higher colorectal cancer rate and mortality rate than other groups.

• Other colon related conditions such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

Sponsored by Corewell Health.