Ring in the New Year in style!

2020 is shaping up to be a big year at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and they’re ringing in the New Year in style. You’re invited to their New Year’s celebration. They are bringing back the Roaring Twenties and transforming their Entertainment Hall into the swankiest place around. Be sure to come dressed to the max in your best 1920’s appropriate apparel. You won’t want to miss our DJ and live entertainment throughout the evening.

Admission includes party favors, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at Midnight. Cash bars will be available (must be 21 to consume alcohol).

Admission Tickets are $60 each or two tickets for $100.

2020 shows: