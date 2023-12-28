GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for plans for ringing in the new year, Coral Gables in Saugatuck has a great celebration planned!

This Sunday, celebrate the new year with a prime rib buffet at the restaurant, a performance at the Piano Bar, a DJ and dancing at Crow Bar and a karaoke party at Corner Bar and they’re capping it all off with fireworks at midnight sponsored by Coral Gables. The best part is all the bars are in the same vicinity so you can hit up all the parties if you want to try them all!

You can get into ALL of the parties for just $10. It’s $40 to join in the buffet, plus tax and gratuity. You can call them today to make your reservation at 269-857-2162 or visit their website for more details.

