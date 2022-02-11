Revolutionize your makeup routine with Culler Beauty!

(The Hill) – President Biden signed an executive order on Friday intended to free up $7 billion in assets from Afghanistan’s central bank being held in the U.S., half of which could go to humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and the other half for compensation to the families of 9/11 victims.

The White House said in a release that the executive order is “designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors.”