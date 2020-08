GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -Revive & Thrive is a volunteer-powered organization that has played an important role in the community during the pandemic. They provide meals to medically fragile patients and support local food systems and they’re currently looking for more volunteers!

Program Director Wendy is here to tell us more about how they help out our community and how you can get involved.

Revive and Thrive Project

616-581-4103

ReviveAndThriveProject.org