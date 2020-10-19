Revitalize your skin at Willow Day Spa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may be fall but soon enough, there will be snow on the ground and a chill in the air so take the time now to revitalize your skin!

Jordan had the opportunity to visit Willow Day Spa in Portage – where you can go to relax and enjoy a brand new you!

Willow Day Spa

440 W. Centre Ave – Portage
MyWillowDaySpa.com
269-345-1356

Come check them out at their open house on Wednesday, November 11th from 11am-7pm, now taking appointments!

Sponsored by Willow Day Spa.

