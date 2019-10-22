ReThink West Michigan connecting people with employers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you know someone who grew up in West Michigan, lives out of state and thinking about returning to live and work in the area? We have a great event coming up you’ll want to tell them about. Today we have Cindy Brown from The Right Place here along with Jessica Kuster from Hello West Michigan.

ReThink West Michigan is their most important event of the year. It’s the in-person version of what they do all year long: talking to people about what it’s like here and

connecting them with employers. A lot of people come back to West Michigan for the Thanksgiving holiday, so they’re invited out for a casual networking event on Thanksgiving Eve, biggest bar night of the year.

Many know it as a “Thanksgiving Eve event at The BOB.” What they might not know is there are actually 5 different events happening around West Michigan at the same time doing the same thing. So besides The BOB, there are events in Hastings, Muskegon, Fremont, Oceana County, and Ludington.

Each event location has different employers present. Attendees will find everything from Spectrum Health-largest employer in West Michigan, to small companies like House of Flavors in Ludington. Last year, there were almost 50 different employers that participated across the 6 events.