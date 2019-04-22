Restoring our state's aquatic ecosystems Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - There are a lot of things we love about living in Michigan, one is that we're surrounded by a lot of water!

Our state borders four of the five Great Lakes, and is filled with inland lakes and streams, so we have all kinds of fish around us. But the presence of salmon, trout and other fish in those waters doesn't just happen naturally. Michigan has numerous hatcheries where fish are raised to stock our lakes and waterways. Fish hatcheries are a place where you can see fish up close and learn about the importance of wildlife conservation and they're free to visit. So come with us as we take you inside Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan.

Wolf Lake has both indoor and outdoor facilities producing four different fish species, Steelhead Trout, Chinook Salmon, Walleye and Great Lakes Musky. The work being done there is really helping to restore our state's diverse aquatic ecosystems.

Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery Visitor Center in Mattawan is open Tuesday through Sunday, they offer tours on the weekend. They'll even be hosting an Art Market on Saturday, May 4th, with the works of local artists.

If you want to learn more about events and programs at the hatchery, go to their Facebook page. And you can also learn about the work of the Michigan Wildlife Council.