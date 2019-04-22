eightWest

Restoring our state's aquatic ecosystems

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 04:10 PM EDT

Restoring our state's aquatic ecosystems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - There are a lot of things we love about living in Michigan, one is that we're surrounded by a lot of water!

Our state borders four of the five Great Lakes, and is filled with inland lakes and streams, so we have all kinds of fish around us. But the presence of salmon, trout and other fish in those waters doesn't just happen naturally. Michigan has numerous hatcheries where fish are raised to stock our lakes and waterways.  Fish hatcheries are a place where you can see fish up close and learn about the importance of wildlife conservation and they're free to visit. So come with us as we take you inside Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan.

Wolf Lake has both indoor and outdoor facilities producing four different fish species, Steelhead Trout, Chinook Salmon, Walleye and Great Lakes Musky. The work being done there is really helping to restore our state's diverse aquatic ecosystems.

Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery Visitor Center in Mattawan is open Tuesday through Sunday, they offer tours on the weekend. They'll even be hosting an Art Market on Saturday, May 4th, with the works of local artists.

If you want to learn more about events and programs at the hatchery, go to their Facebook page. And you can also learn about the work of the Michigan Wildlife Council.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries