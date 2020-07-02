Restaurant Week GR is back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Restaurant Week GR runs from August 5th-16th this year with some new changes! Experience Grand Rapids is waiving participation fees and not requiring specialty menus to help restaurants recovering from COVID-19 closures and boost the local food industry.

Customers will receive a one time use coupon at every restaurant they check in to with the new Restaurant Week digital pass. Check in to four or more restaurants to earn a special foodie-themed gift from Experience GR!

Experience GR will also donate $1 for each RWGR check in to students through an endowed scholarship fund at the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, up to $5,000.

Restaurants can sign up to participate by July 15 at ExperienceGR.com/rwsignup.