Restaurant Week: get a taste of your city

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today marks the start of Restaurant Week GR, the best time of year to go out to eat in Grand rapids! Here with all the details on how you can get in on the fun is Janet Korn from Experience Grand Rapids and Chef Shaun from The Pub at Paddock.

Restaurant Week takes place August 7-18 and diners get a chance to savor specially priced lunches, dinners or both at 70+ area restaurants. Each restaurant will create a special menu highlighting fresh, local ingredients.

Participating restaurants donate $1 from every meal purchased during RWGR to the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education Student Scholarship Fund at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC). This helps fund students education in the culinary programs. Over the course, RWGR has donated more Than $150,00 to these scholarships.

There will be three options this year:

Option 1: 2 courses for $15 per person

Option 2: 2 courses for $25 per person

Option 3: Chef’s Choice for over $25 per person

To see menus visit restaurantweekgr.com