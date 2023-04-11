GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan has a large restaurant scene and if you enjoy food and drink with a Latin flare, we have a wonderful and very authentic place for you to try.

Pochi’s Colombian Cafe & Restaurant is woman owned and locally owned and in fact, the idea for Pochi’s came about when the woman who owns it realized there wasn’t a place here for people to experience the food and culture she grew up with in Colombia. We stopped the cafe in downtown Grand Rapids to check it out!

Take a look.

Paola has many different aspects to her business beyond the cafe and restaurant. She also makes beautiful floral and chocolate covered strawberry boxes and she’s got her collection of “Colombian Coffee Products” in over 250 Meijer stores.

Pochi’s Colombian Café & Restaurant

44 Ionia Ave SW

616-540-3185

PochisSweetDesigns@gmail.com

PochisColombianCafe.com