GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, we continue our focus on the Muskegon community as part of our Destin8tion West series! We know that one huge draw to the Muskegon area is Muskegon Lake and of course, beautiful Lake Michigan, which both have great access for boaters. But if you don’t own a boat, know anyone with one or can’t afford to buy one, you may be wondering how you can still enjoy that experience. There’s an option that gets you in the water here in West Michigan and also in marinas across the country, called Freedom Boat Club.

>>>Take a look!

Freedom Boat Club

3505 Marina View Point – Muskegon

Dockers Boat House

855-5-BOAT-ME

YourBoatIsWaiting.com

Sponsored by Freedom Boat Club.