GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Make sure you’re staying safe during the pandemic and not becoming a victim of price gouging.

The Better Business Bureau is monitoring price gouging attempts and even has a Facebook group set up for citizens to report any gouging in Michigan. You can also file a complaint through the BBB by clicking here.

The Better Business Bureau has a dedicated page related to any other issues or concerns that may arise from the COVID-19 outbreak here.